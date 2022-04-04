It will occupy a plot of almost 12,000 square meters on the La Paloma road and the investment will reach 400,000 euros
Between Calle Pintor Diego Velázquez and the road to La Paloma, the Murcia City Council has an elongated plot of land like a sausage that is going to become the first fairground in the district of El Palmar. Just over 11,620 square meters of space that will have a multipurpose stage, booths and spaces for children’s attractions
