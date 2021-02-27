ADM, one of the three largest agri-food holding companies in the United States and the world, estimates that China has started to import an average of 25 million tons of corn per year for decades to come; and that this has occurred for structural and not circumstantial reasons.

The fundamental reason is the mismatch between the incessant growth of demand and the limitations of domestic production. That is why the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) estimates that the magnitude of this mismatch would amount to 30/32 million tons in the 2021/2022 period.

This central phenomenon of Chinese agricultural production manifests itself in a systematic fall in the area sown to corn, which has declined from 9 million hectares (approximately 45 million acres) in 2015 to less than 7 million hectares in 2020.

This fall has its correlate in an equally systematic rise in imports, which amounted to 3 million tonnes in 2015 and would climb to more than 27 million tonnes in 2021, in a clear upward trend.

The result has been a phenomenal increase in the price of grains in the world market, with a boom of 10% per year in January, the highest level since July 2014.

According to FAO (United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization), the price of corn increased 11.2% annually in January, an increase of 42.3% compared to December 2020.

This, in turn, has raised the price of food (“FAO’s Food Price Index”) to 113.3 points in the same period, an increase of 4.3% compared to December 2020.

It is a generalized phenomenon in all agricultural commodities, with a 6.8% wheat price increase in January, driven by a notable boom in demand from Asia and Africa.

The internal and external exchange of grains reflects this growing trend: purchases would amount to 2,761 million tons in the 2020/2021 cycle (5.2 million tons compared to the 2019/2020 period).

Hence the world stock of grains would reach 801 million tons in 2021, a decline of 2.2%, and the lowest level in 5 years.

This implies a reduction of 28.3% in the stock / utilization ratio of grains, which is the lowest level in 7 years, with a phenomenal drop in this index in the People’s Republic, which now has decreased to less than 100 million tons, the smallest in its history.

The global exchange of grains would reach 465.2 million tons in 2020/2021 (an increase of 5.7% compared to the previous cycle); and the axis of this increase are the record purchases of North American corn by China, which have increased 7.9% above the world average, with a historical level of 2.1 million tons purchased in January.

This increase in international grain trade has practically quadrupled the cost of shipping, and it has taken it from US $ 2,000 per container in November of last year to US $ 9,000 per container in the last 30 days.

In the case of Great Britain, the cost of shipping has risen 5/6 times, with a rise of 300% since January 2020, and US $ 12,000 per container last month.

There is noticeable congestion in Chinese ports, and in general Asian, with queues of 20 kilometers or more of cargo ships in the main berths of the People’s Republic, as well as in Singapore and Malaysia.

China imports more than 100 million tons of soybeans per year and now it begins to buy 25 million tons of corn per year from abroad, which would be the average for the next 10/20/30 years.

The essential reason for this central phenomenon of the world agricultural economy is that domestic demand for meat in the People’s Republic is increasing, in all products and sectors from pork to beef, through poultry.

The consequence of this central tendency of the Chinese diet, is that it imports more and more grains from abroad; and everything indicates that corn is on an upward path as it happened with soybeans in the last 20 years.

The fundamental driver of growth in Chinese demand for meat comes from the new middle class of 440 million members with incomes comparable to North Americans, in a country whose per capita income is US $ 10,000 per inhabitant, which doubles every 8/10 years (it would be US $ 20,000 in 2030).

The increase in the price of grains is structural in nature, and its axis lies in the extraordinary growth of Chinese demand.