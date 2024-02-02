In the blink of an eye, Palworld became one of the biggest releases of the year. However, this popularity has also brought a number of problems, including an investigation by The Pokémon Company to find out whether the copyright of your pocket creatures has been violated or not. Now, Celebrities in Japan are reportedly banned from mentioning Palworld to avoid problems with The Pokémon Company.

According to a report by Tokyo Sports, A talent company in Japan has asked its talent to avoid talking about Palworld in public or on social networks, in order to avoid any problems with The Pokémon Company that put current and possible collaborations with the owners of Pikachu at risk. This is what was said about it:

“We have told our talent not to mention Palworld on social media or in public. This was done out of consideration for the Pokémon side as an agency. “This decision was made in consideration of potential future collaborations.”

Let's remember that Pokémon is a very important brand in Japan, and It is very likely that talent agencies want to avoid any problems with this companyat least until they make it clear whether they intend to sue Pocketpair, the developers of Palworldfor plagiarism or not.

Yes ok Palworld has managed to conquer players with its survival system, many more have pointed out that the popularity of this title lies in the plagiarism it makes of the designs of multiple Pokémon that we already know, so morbidity has played an important role in its success. However, This has not stopped the exponential growth of this installment on Steam and Xbox, to the point that this title became the biggest launch in Game Pass history.

In this way, we can only wait to see what The Pokémon Company's final decision will be, The only thing that is clear is that no one wants to make Pikachu's owners angry right now.. On related topics, Xbox will help the development of Palworld. Likewise, you can learn more about The Pokémon Company's lawsuit here.

Editor's Note:

This is reaching ridiculous levels. Although I think that Palworld If it is a plagiarism of Pokémon in terms of the monster designs, this should not be an impediment to talking about this title in public. If players like this game, they have the right to talk about it, and that also includes celebrities in Japan.

Via: VGC