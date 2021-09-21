Rising gas and electricity costs are forcing European governments to speak out billions of euros in aid to affected households and suppliers, as concerns mount that an energy crisis will intensify. ? a in winter.

European Union energy ministers will meet this week to discuss national responses to an increase in wholesale gas prices, amid concerns that they will jeopardize the recovery. economic n of Europe after the pandemic and they will undermine Brussels’ plans for ambitious but costly green reforms.

Italy is expected to present a multi-million dollar household aid package this week. A source of Ministry of Finance Italian with direct knowledge said that “a likely amount? thousand to tackle the problem (of rising energy costs) could reach 4.5 billion euros.”

Rome already spent? one billion euros in intervening in the energy market to reduce consumer prices. Italy covers more than two thirds of its energy needs with imports.

Plans Italy They come after Spain’s decision last week to loot what it says are excess profits from energy companies and provide tax breaks to consumers. The companies are expected to file a legal challenge to the measure, which has driven down share prices.

France already announced the 100-euro subsidy for almost 6 million low-income households. The UK government is also there. considering giving power companies state-backed emergency loans to take over unprofitable customers from smaller providers that are failing, and admitted? that several companies can go bankrupt in a few days.

Equinor, the big Norwegian state oil company, he pointed out yesterday what to raise? your gas supply to Europe by increasing production from two North Sea fields from Friday. The firm is looking for new ways to boost exports.

? We think this is very timely, since Europe face an unusually small market for natural gas ?, he said Helge Haugane, director of gas and energy of Equinor. Norway is the largest supplier of natural gas in the European Union behind Russia.

The government of Spain also asked to European Union to centralize natural gas purchases to counteract the market power of suppliers and accumulate strategic reserves.

? Member States should not need to improvise measures ad hoc every time the markets break down? Madrid in the proposals that were sent to the European Commission. ? Gas producers are behaving strategically to maximize their profits. Should we act together to avoid being at their mercy?

The increase in wholesale gas prices is due to the fall in storage capacity during a prolonged winter in Europe last year as well. as well as the reduction of natural gas exports from Russia northwest of Europe this year before the start-up of the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

Gazprom, the gas export monopoly of Russia backed by the State, has fulfilled all of its long-term contracts with customers, but this year it has made no additional sales available through Ukraine, while allowing? have your own storage facilities in Europe drop to low levels.

Alexei miller, executive director of Gazpromsaid on Friday that although Europe Facing a potentially prolonged period of record prices this winter, “the Asian market is more attractive to producers and investors.”

Other companies warned that there are no quick fixes for supply shortages in Europe. Claudio Descalzi, CEO of Eni one of the largest energy firms in the world? He said that while governments are right in trying to accelerate the adoption of renewable energy, they chose to address the supply of fossil fuels before the demand, contributing to the reduction in the market.

? This is not something that is for a limited time, it is structural ?, he said. Barefoot to Financial times when did i argue? the increase in gas prices. ? You cannot cut the supply without also reducing the demand ?, he said, and warned? that increasing pressure from governments, activists and investors makes it more difficult for energy companies to invest in gas supplies.

The compression of prices emboldened? to the critics of the plans of the European Union to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by increasing the cost of CO2 on gas and heating bills for the next few decades.

? The current situation makes the arguments in favor of the policies of the Green Deal be even more solid. We need more changes and faster, he said to Financial times Kadri simson, commissioner of energy of the European Union. ? The only real solution is to increase the share of renewable energy, which is already the cheapest energy on the market.?

In Germany, the largest economy of Europe, Verivox 32, a price comparison website, indicated that regional gas suppliers announced price increases of 12.6 percent on average for September and October. That drive? at additional costs of 188 euros to heat a single-family house.

The dependency you have France Nuclear power and the regulated pricing system means that the country is not as vulnerable to higher prices as in other parts of the world. Europe. But industry and consumer groups began to sound the alarm about the impact that is coming this winter. Consumer group UFC-Que Choisir estimates that a household can pay 10 percent more for electricity in 2022: 150 euros more per year.

