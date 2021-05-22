A few years ago all the fictions about the future thought that today there would be airplanes with the same function as cars and that they could circulate through the air. At the moment that has not been carried out, but work is being done on air races. And for this, the Australian company Alauda Aeronautics has started serial production of an air vehicle that can compete in the coming months.

It is a manned electric ‘car’ capable of flying at a speed of up to 120 kilometers per hour, so that it could perfectly participate in this kind of racing similar to those of Formula 1 that are being thought, according to the Daily Mail.

Its name is Airspeeder MK3 and ten models of this vehicle are already being assembled in Adelaide (Australia). The idea is that they can reach a height of up to 500 meters, being able to be piloted remotely.

Some characteristics of the aircraft

The Airspeeder MK3 takes off and lands vertically. It is made of carbon fiber, weighing 130 kg and with the ability to lift an approximate weight of 80 kilos.

It has eight rotors, LIDAR remote sensing technology, radar systems so that it does not crash and some replaceable batteries of 300 kW of power. These batteries can be adjusted to offer different power supply profiles as required by a given racetrackFor example, to better adapt to curves and fast climbs, or to focus on ground speed in a straight line. Ultimately, it’s like a mix between a fighter plane, a Formula 1 car and a helicopter.

Possible air races in the future

As mentioned, these vehicles are specially designed for racing, to achieve high speeds and a lot of aerodynamics. The production of the Airspeeder can help to gradually design and produce more flying cars of this style, settling air mobility.

Some of the big car brands started out in the racing world first, and Alauda Aeronautics also intends to take its first steps like this before mobility through the sky settles and other types of vehicles can be produced. “Some of the early Mercedes, Bentleys and Renaults were race cars,” explains Airspeeder and Alauda Aeronautics founder Matthew Pearson., in statements collected by the English medium.

“The pioneers of these brands knew that to advance a mobility revolution, they had to build their machines for racing. At Airspeeder, we echo that philosophy with pride, “he says, adding:” To accelerate the arrival of advanced air mobility technology, we must take advantage of the sports competition ”.

For now, these remote-controlled, unmanned races they could take place this summer on three continents.