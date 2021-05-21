The federal judge of Lomas de Zamora Federico Villena processed this Friday without preventive detention and with an embargo of five million pesos to Santiago Solans Portillo, the young man who last May 2 returned to the country on a flight from Miami with a positive coronavirus diagnosis and tried to hide the symptoms, putting more than two hundred people at risk .

The 29-year-old man had been released on May 6 by decision of the same judge who had imposed a real guarantee of 200 thousand pesos and considered that “he did not assume any attitude that shows that he may put the investigation at risk.”

However, the accused, is prohibited from leaving the country.

The moment in which they detect the fever to the Argentine who did not report that he had coronavirus before returning from Miami.

The case of controversy

The defendant arrived in the country on Sunday, May 2, on an American Airlines flight from Miami. Said i had gone to get vaccinated to the United States, but was slowed down when thermal cameras detected a fever of 38.5.

After being arrested, he refused to testify in the investigation, but through his defense lawyer he presented A text in which he denied the accusations against him and claimed to be released from prison.

He assured that before beginning his return to Argentina, the PCR test was carried out to comply with the protocols required by the countries and the different airlines, and the result was positive.

Faced with this situation, he assured that he consulted with his credit card insurance what to do and said that they told him that it could be a “false positive” for which they sent him a doctor to issue a certificate to indicate whether he was fit to travel.

He acted under the guidance of an insurance company, which would have indicated the steps to follow to return to the country and thus avoid having to pay for an eventual admission to the United States.

The defendant stated that with all those papers, he went to American Airlines and presented them: “The airline told me that I was authorized to travel,” he said.

However, did not explain why he had not reported the positive PCR in the sworn statement that he had to present to the National Directorate of Migration and why he did not report that he had a fever.

What the clinic said

In the midst of the controversy, the US clinic that gave him the medical certificate that allowed him to take the plane defended itself and assured that “there is a direct responsibility of the accused.”

The certificate that the young man who was arrested in Ezeiza had, accused of hiding that he had coronavirus.

“The certificate is neither trucho nor apocryphal. It was issued in accordance with current legislation in the United States. An Argentine or foreigner traveling, the airline requires, if you had covid, a negative or positive PCR and medical discharge, which must have elapsed 10 days before, “said the lawyer Juan Manuel Dragani, which sponsors a Clinic called Doctors Now, from Florida.

As specified, Solans Portillo made a consultation through the telemedicine format and there assured that he had no symptoms. That evaluation, Dragani said, is valid as an affidavit in the country.

“There is a direct responsibility of the accused, I estimate that he will be detained, and in addition to the airline or the American authorities who allowed him to get on the plane, “Dragani insisted in statements to the radio. Continental.

At first, Judge Villena slipped that article 202 of the Penal Code could be applied to him, which defines the crimes of malicious spread and culpable spread of a dangerous and contagious disease.

The foreseen penalty in case of being sentenced it is between 3 and 15 years, a crime that can be expanded if passengers who came with flight AA931 are infected.

With information from Télam

