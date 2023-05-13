Friday, May 12, 2023, 10:05 p.m.



A residential building with parking will occupy the plot of the historic center located between numbers 8, 10 and 12 of Arco de la Caridad street and 13, 15 and 17 of Caballero, with a surface area of ​​just over a thousand square meters.

The Cartagena City Council authorized the strategic environmental evaluation related to the special urban plan prepared to replace the initial construction forecasts on that plot -owned by Urbincasa- of a large high-rise car park with another for housing, with the idea of ​​recovering the original use of the same. All homes will also have a dedicated parking space, essential in the old town.

The action will entail the conservation and transfer to the City Council of the archaeological remains of the subsoil: the San Ginés Bastion of the earthen wall from 1669, on Calle Caballero, and that of some Roman baths and a modern wall, on the Arco de the charity. Likewise, the facade of Arco de la Caridad street, with degree of protection 3, will be preserved and integrated into the new building.

The resulting heights would be ground floor and three, in Arco de la Caridad and ground floor and four levels, in Caballero. The total constructed area will be 4,900 square meters.

After approval of the environmental report, the promoter will draw up the new Special Plan, which must be submitted to the City Council for review.

On the other hand, the company Liatana SL will receive a grant of 27,698 euros, equivalent to the amount of the building permit, for the rehabilitation and reform of a building on Calle de la Gloria.