The Presidential aide Diego Bravo Reta He could not board the flight that would take him to Mexico, to accompany President Alberto Fernández on his tour of the Aztec country. It so happens that when he was about to board, when passing his luggage through the scanner of the luggage yard, agents of the Airport Security Police (PSA) discovered that carried an undeclared weapon, hidden in a double bottom of the suitcase that he dispatched for the aircraft’s hold.

Judicial sources indicated to Clarion that the vice commodore did not have any documentation of the 22 caliber pistol that he carried in his luggage. Some reports indicated that he had stated that he belonged to the father.

In accordance with the protocol that the PSA must follow in these cases, a record is drawn up and the court on duty is notified. In this case, he fell into federal criminal and correctional court number 2 of Lomas de Zamora, in charge of Juan Pablo Auge and his secretary Augusto Peloso.

Vice Commodore Reta is a member of the Air Force and was supposed to board Aeroméxico’s AM29 plane. But around 10 pm the agents stopped him and delayed him.

The aide was charged under the cover, “illegal possession of a weapon”. And he went home while the case progresses and justice determines the existence or not of a crime.

In military sources it was noticed that he had a hidden weapon. Although the hostesses are not armed, they can request authorization for “security reasons” to carry a weapon.

The primary responsibility of each military aide (one for each Armed Forces) is to exercise the immediate security of the President of the Nation and assist him in all official functions, giving him immediate collaboration in them.

Vice Commodore Diego Bravo Reta officially assumed as aide-de-camp of the Argentine Air Force on December 16, 2019.

A fighter-bomber pilot, the officer entered the Military Aviation School in February 1993. He was awarded a scholarship to the Kingdom of Spain to complete his specialization and between 2000 and 2010 he held different operational positions in the VI Air Brigade of Tandil until he became chief Squadron, instructor and inspector of the Mirage III EA weapons system.

In 2014 he served as advisor and flight instructor of the K-8 “KARAKORUM” system in Group 34 of the Bolivian Air Force based in the city of Cochabamba and between 2015 and 2016 he was head of the Mirage and IA Squadron. -63 Pampa.

In his last position, he was appointed Liaison Officer before the System of Cooperation of the American Air Forces (SICOFAA).

