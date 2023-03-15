”El Payaso” and ”La Tais” who they traveled the country pretending to be people with moneybut in reality they were engaged in stealing luxury vehicles were arrested this Tuesday in Mexico City.

The information was shared by the journalist specialized in security issues, Carlos Jiménez, through his Twitter account.

La Tais was the partner of a man identified as Miguel “N” who, before being involved in crimes, worked as a clown, hence his nickname.

Togethers were used to a life of luxury where there were cars and designer clothes, but it all came from theft and fraud that they carried out together, as reported by Carlos Jiménez.

Similarly, intelligence reports indicated thatBoth would be members of Los Soto Jiméneza criminal cell with a presence in CDMX that was dedicated to obtaining cars with bottomless bank documents.

For her part, the Attorney General's Office of Mexico City (FGJ CDMX) shared a statement in which it reported that Edna Tais "N" was captured in Ecatepec, State of Mexico by members of the Investigative Police (PDI) of the CDMX Prosecutor's Office.

“With an official letter of collaboration, the detectives went to the Mexican entity, where they notified the woman of the judicial order against her, and with strict adherence to current regulations and human rights guidelines, she was transferred to Mexico City and admitted. to the Women’s Center for Social Reintegration Santa Martha Acatitla “, could be read in the statement.

While El Payaso was arrested in August 2022, said person used false credentials to be able to steal luxury cars in which he did not use his real name.