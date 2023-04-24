They pretended to be interested in buying, then – after having distracted the employees – they stole valuable jewels from the shop window: a couple of thieves was arrested after having carried out two extremely valuable heists in two jewelers in the capital, Stroilli oro, in via del Corso and Risivi Lab, in via della Fontanella di Borghese. A 38-year-old and a 23-year-old, both of Romanian nationality, are in prison for theft, the two events dating back to October 2022 and February 2023 respectively: a watch and a necklace worth 110 thousand euros.

They were identified by the carabinieri of the San Lorenzo in Lucina station, after a long investigation coordinated by the Rome prosecutor’s office. They had been denounced by traders, their identification was made possible by surveillance cameras. As emerged from the investigations, the couple planned the thefts meticulously, through the careful choice of shops and on-site inspections.

First they pretended to be interested in buying, then they distracted the employees and ran off with the loot. They had fled to northern Italy, but a few days ago they returned to Rome, and it was in the capital that they were arrested after being stalked. The Carabinieri surprised them while they were loading various bags onto a car.