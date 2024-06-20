An operation coordinated by the Undersecretary of Intelligence and Police Investigation of the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) culminated with the dismantling a drug distribution network operating from an anime store in the Miguel Hidalgo mayor’s office.

The establishment, known as District 42, pretended to sell collectible cards and anime-related objects, but in reality it served as a point of sale for designer drugs aimed at students.

The store, located in the Tacubaya neighborhood, was a meeting point for students from La Salle High School, High School 29 and the Colegio de Bachilleres, who purchased flavored marijuana, as well as cookies and cakes made with the same substance.

#CDMX | In a store that pretended to sell collectible cards and other anime objects, known as “District 42”, located in #Tacubaya, Miguel Hidalgo mayor’s office, doses of marijuana were allegedly sold; there is one detained.@javiergardunotv tells us. pic.twitter.com/qxOO3BoBlt — Azteca Information Force (@AztecaNoticias) June 19, 2024

The investigation revealed that to order the drug, buyers used the keyword “Choko”, followed by the mention of a specific flavor or type such as “Berry”, “Buba”, “Sky”, “Papaya”, “Tampico” or “Purple Dark.”

During the operation, Erika Morales Ordaz, 50, was arrested, who was in charge of the establishment and facilitated the sale of drugs. The authorities also identified Enrique and Giovanni N as the main distributors within this network, as detailed in the investigation report.

