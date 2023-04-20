The developer and publisher Drama has posted a hyper-realistic gameplay trailer for its first person shooter/thriller, unrecorded. The stunning visuals are the clear highlight from the start of the video. Although the graphics look almost real, do not be distracted, since its gameplay FPS and animations also look convincing. It’s hard to say how much digital manipulation is in the trailer, but it’s impressive nonetheless.

This is a preview of unrecorded which will surely change before launch. However, this trailer allows those immersive qualities to shine through. Viewers will notice that the tactical first-person shooter looks a lot like VR, but Drama it does not mention such functionality for the PC game. Instead, Drama he says his gun set was created with an original aiming system that allows for free and true aiming as well as unrestricted hand movements. Adding to the realism of unrecorded lies its difficulty, which requires a thoughtful approach to each encounter.

With an emphasis on realistic gameplay, one might think that unrecorded would have a minimalist story, but this is not the case. In fact, Drama promises players a narrative-driven crime-thriller experience that comes with its own twists and tense dialogue choices: “unrecorded it’s a FPS A single player game that tells the story of a tactical police officer from the perspective of his bodycam. As you work to solve a complex case, you’ll need to use your detective and tactical skills to succeed.”

unrecorded it’s only scheduled to hit PC for now. However, on the Discord server of unrecorded, Drama He explains that he hopes to “reach as many players as possible while providing a high-quality experience.” So it would be a matter of time before versions for consoles are announced.

Via: Escapist Magazine