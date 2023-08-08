In the exciting world of Tekken 8, the legendary fighting game franchise, two new characters have burst onto the scene, adding a new dimension of excitement and fun to the already impressive cast. These fearless contenders bring with them unique backstories, formidable skills, and a fighting style that promises to captivate fans of the series. In this note, we’ll take a deeper look at these newcomers and discover how their personalities and skills fit into the vibrant universe of Tekken.

meet lilythe Peruvian “Queen of Coffee” who has ventured into the world of mixed martial arts and makes her debut in the series. lily She is a cunning and insightful fighter, and her use of unconventional techniques like the “Liberator” has made her a beloved MMA star. She joins the “King of Iron Fist” tournament to take advantage of her wrestling fame to promote her family’s coffee plantation in her hometown.

After his absence after the events of Tekken 6, Raven returns to the iconic fighting game franchise. In his role as a secret agent of the UN intelligence service, Raven He has received intensive training that combines his ninjutsu skills with powerful new abilities, including the creation of clones and the ability to teleport.

Via: Communiqué

Editor’s note: Tekken 8 beefing up to compete with the monster that is Street Fighter 6