In particular, there has been talk these days about a certain controversy of Hogwarts Legacy, and that is because its creator released some comments that representatives of the LGBT community did not find. However, now that the game’s reviews and information are out, it seems that avalanche He has nothing against diversity.

And it is that at one point in the adventure the players are going to meet a transgender witch, who during the differences missions of the open world game occupies a prominent place. her name is Sirona Ryanwho runs the tavern of the three brooms in hogsmeadeand is part of the second mission of the main story of the title.

Something that stands out is that the character goes against everything that the author of the books was against, in fact the publisher port key Games hid all traces of the character in advertising, and in a new interview, the process behind its creation has been revealed.

Here the quotes:

Can you talk about the creation of Sirona Ryan? How early in development was she conceived? It has been a high priority throughout the development of Hogwarts Legacy to create a game that is representative and diverse, aligned with our wonderful community of fans. Giving players choices in how they play is an element we’ve worked on since the The character creator is just one example of that, and of course the large and diverse cast of characters present throughout the game has also I had a lot of ideas from Avalanche and Warner Bros. Games, as well as outside advice. Can you talk about what Sirona Ryan means to the Hogwarts Legacy, particularly in light of JK Rowling’s vocal opposition to transgender people like her? The team felt it was very important to create a game that was representative of the rich and diverse world of Harry Potter, as well as the groups of people who play the game, which includes the LGBTQIA+ community. We have a diverse cast of characters that players will encounter throughout the game. Ultimately, what do you expect the reaction to Sirona Ryan to be? The team is very excited about the game’s release overall and can’t wait for fans and players to experience their very own Hogwarts Legacy.

Remember that Hogwarts Legacy arrives the February 10 for PS5, Xbox Series X / S and PC.

Via: IGN

Editor’s note: Even with these kinds of details, people have made themselves heard in that they disagree with the game, as they have even called for a boycott against the title, especially for those who stream it on Twitch.