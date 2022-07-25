The prequel to ‘Game of Thrones’, the series ‘The Lord of the Rings’ and the next Marvel premieres were the first big announcements of the Comic-Con convention in San Diego, which had a face-to-face program again after two years . For the American media, it was the Serie of Amazon the one that monopolized the attention being the most expensive production of the TV.

“It’s a story of hope and stepping into darkness. That is JRR Tolkien, It is first and foremost a story of loss,” he said. Stephen Colbert. The series will have eight chapters in the first season and had a budget of 450 million dollars. The technical level hopes to emulate the trilogy.

“There is a lot of expectation and a lot of passion among the fans, we did not want to disappoint anyone. We’ve been secretly working on this for four and a half years, all the while wondering how we could do better.” Patrick McKay. The story is set “thousands of years before” the events narrated in ‘The Hobbit’ and in the trilogy.

On the other hand, Marvel has announced two Avengers movies coming in 2025 to wrap up Phase 6 of the MCU. Is about Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Y Avengers: Secret Wars. Both productions will be released just six months apart.

Marvel. ‘The kang Dynasty’ is one of the next releases to end Phase 6 of the MCU. Photo: diffusion

“It all revolves around a crossover miniseries of Marvel Comics 2015 call ‘Secret Wars’”, Variety says. The president of Marvel Studios told Deadline that the Russo brothers “are not committed” to either project.

Marvel also presented the first trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and the director Ryan Coogler reminded Chadwick Boseman. “The passion and genius of Chad and his culture and the impact he had on this industry will be felt forever.”

Amber Heard and Ezra Miller. Warner Bros. and DC presented their most controversial figures. Photo: diffusion

As for other productions, images of ‘Aquaman’ and ‘The Flash’ were projected. “With a slate of 2023 hobbled by controversial stars, Warner Bros. Y DC they stick to the titles of 2022″, noted Variety referring to its protagonists, Amber Heard -in legal battle with Johnny Depp- and Ezra Miller, accused of abuse.

“Warner Bros. faces an unprecedented dilemma: how to promote their superhero franchises when their stars are embroiled in scandals.”

‘The Walking Dead’ spin-off confirmed

A miniseries focused on Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) is the new ‘The Walking Dead’. “The three of us, along with a terrific team of (‘Walking Dead’) stars and incredible new voices, are creating an epic of mad love that is worth the long, long wait,” said Scott M. Gimple, director of franchise content. “The new world needs Rick and Michonne”, reads the publication of the return of the actress Danai Gurira.