El Rosario.- Between band music, dances and fireworks, Rosario City Hall chaired by Claudia Liliana Valdez Aguilar and the organizing committee of the Spring Fair 2022 whose president is Verónica Dueñas Beltrán, officially presented who will be crowned this year as queens one of the greatest festivals whose motto is “The Reunion of Traditions”.

Being the girl Arantza Priscila Sánchez Verde and Laura Cristina Durán Estrada who bear the title of queens of the Floral Games, likewise the girl Nancy Marina Domínguez Guerra and Estefany Carolina Guillén Vizcarra the next queens of the Spring Fair of the 2022 edition that will be will take place from April 30 to May 10 after two years suspended due to the pandemic.

The president of Rosario as well as that of the committee of the spring fair and the current queens of 2019 Getel, Mayra Nicol, Aketzalli and Mariela gave the four beauties their official sash pending their next coronations, which will take place at the main venue of the fair that we will enjoy this year on the Juan S. Millan.

Read more: The first electoral packages of the revocation of the mandate arrive at the INE in Mazatlán, Sinaloa