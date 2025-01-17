With the Welcome room filled to capacity, the posters for the next Valdemorillo fair have been presented, which will begin in less than a month. Many fans, ranchers and well-known faces from the bullfighting world analyzed the festivities of the “first important fair of the bullfighting season”, as the town’s deputy mayor, Miguel Partida, called it. The event, presented by Victoria Collantes, was also attended by Emilio de Justo, the bullfighters El Mene and Javier Zulueta, as well as the businessmen from Pueblos del Toreo, Carlos Zúñiga and Víctor Zabala, and the mayor of Valdemorillo, Santiago Villena.

Emilio de Justo, one of the attractions of the fair, spoke excitedly in a talk directed by Gonzalo Bienvenida about his debut in this square, in “a fair that has gained a lot of status.” The Extremaduran, who gave an extraordinary dimension in Las Ventas last season and is one of the fans’ favorite bullfighters, explained that “it is a responsible start with a poster that motivates me a lot and at the gates of Madrid.” He will fight one-on-one with Juan Ortega, another bullfighter very popular in Madrid: «We two bullfighters have many things to say. Ortega is a bullfighter that I like a lot, I admire him, and when you fight with someone you like his concept and his ways it is motivating to get the best out of yourself.

The bulls will be from Garcigrande, a ranch that he described as “impressive”, Luis Algarra, which he described as “class”, and José Vázquez, “with class, although I know it less.” De Justo will go to Venezuela in a few days, and will return to debut at the fair, after a winter full of appointments, which is good, “because then you don’t have time to cool down.”

The fair will open with a bullfight that will feature Alejandro Chicharro, who will take the alternative at the Fallas Fair, El Mene and Javier Zulueta, who left such a good impression last season. The animals will be from Guadaira. The next day Diego Ventura will meet, who will open the bullring next to Castella and Manzanares, against bulls from El Capea and Carmen Lorenzo.









“Valdemorillo is very important because it is the first showcase of the season,” explained Víctor Zabala, who thanked the city council “for betting on the Festival.” For his part, Carlos Zúñiga remarked that Morante’s presence served as a stimulus for the Madrid town, “and now the figures are coming, we have a very loyal audience and some very good dates in which you can spend the day there.”

The posters are the following:

Friday, February 7. Alejandro Chicharro, El Mene and Javier Zulueta with steers from Guadaira.

Saturday, February 8. Diego Ventura and the right-handers Sebastián Castella and José María Manzanares, with bulls from El Capea and Carmen Lorenzo.

Sunday, February 9. Emilio de Justo and Juan Ortega, hand in hand, with bulls from José Vázquez, Garcigrande and El Parralejo.