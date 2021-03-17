After two months of starting the filming of the international series Los Prisioneros, Movistar shared the first images of the recordings in which the main cast of the series can be seen.

In the photos you can see the three young Chilean artists who give life on screen to the members of the band, characterized as them: Aron Hernández (25 years old), who plays Jorge González; Andrew Bargsted (27) as Claudio Narea, and Diego Madrigal (24) as Miguel Tapia.

The images also include part of the female cast, in which Mariana di Girólamo, Geraldine Neary, Li Fridman and Annick Durán stand out, who give life to the ‘Cleopatras’, an artistic collective that in the 80s had an important influence on Los Prisioneros . In addition, the Chilean actress Amparo Noguera participates, who plays Jorge González’s mother, Aída Ríos, as well as the Argentine actor Gastón Pauls, who plays a record executive.

Jorge González scene with ‘Las Cleopatras’ (Photo: @ ArayaCorvalán)

Los Prisioneros, Movistar’s first original series produced in Chile, will consist of eight episodes of 30 minutes each, and will include original songs on its soundtrack. The story takes place in the mid-80s, when Los Prisioneros were about to create their most iconic songs, such as “You never look bad with anyone”, “Sex”, among others. The story will show how their lyrics of high political and social content earned them being persecuted by the military regime and also suffering censorship on Chilean radio and television.

The direction of the project is headed by Joanna Lombardi, showrunner and head of the fiction production of Movistar in Latin America, from Telefónica Media Networks. The management team is made up of the Colombian Carlos Moreno (El Patron del Mal, Wild District) and the Peruvian Salvador del Solar (Magallanes). On the other hand, the series is produced by Sergio Gándara and Leonora González, from Parox.

The filming takes place in Chile (Photo: @ ArayaCorvalán)

“We are developing a high-quality product, taking care of every detail and always adjusting to health protocols. We have to tell the story of Los Prisioneros, which is a great responsibility, which we assume with enthusiasm and giving our best. We are sure that the public in Latin America will enjoy this story a lot, “said Joanna Lombardi, showrunner of the Movistar project.

Johanna Lombardi and Salvador del Solar at a stop during the shoot (Photo: @Araya Corvalan)

The filming of Los Prisioneros began on January 4, in the city of Santiago de Chile, being one of the first local productions to start recording after the suspension of activities as a result of the pandemic. The film, which is made with all sanitary measures, will end in March. Its premiere is scheduled for the second half of 2021, through Movistar Play for the more than 85 million customers in Latin America.