Keanu Reeves appears to present a new expansion for cyberpunk 2077 During the video, Keanu mentioned that the expansion will be available for Xbox Series X|S. But it will also be available for PC and PlayStation 5. With the base game already polished and running at 100, it is very possible that this extra content will revive interest in this game.

The expansion is called Phantom Liberty and will be released on September 26.

Via: Youtube