Through social networks, the Mexico City Metrobús announced the integration of 50 new fully electric buses that will soon be providing service on Line 3, which runs from Tenayuca a Santa Cruz Atoyac Town.

According to the above, it is expected that in the future all the units that circulate on this line will be electric, replacing the current ones, which use diesel fuel, in order to reduce the carbon footprint of public transport.

He also highlighted that they will be silent, thus reducing noise pollution on Metrobus Line 3, to improve the quality of trips for the millions of users who use this system daily.

So far it is unknown if the authorities have contemplated extending the electric units to the seven lines of the CDMX Metrobus, given the existence of complaints about the carbon dioxide emissions of some of the buses.