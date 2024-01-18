He Xbox Developer_Direct has been developed correctly, with important announcements such as the release date of Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2as well as special appearances in which square enix was present with his latest video game in the franchise Manna. On the other hand, Oxide has good news for us with its recent development, we are talking about neither more nor less than Ara: History Untolda strategy and management game that fans of the saga may love Age of Empires.

Here you can take a look at its new gameplay:

Remember that Ara: History Untold will arrive in autumn for PC and Game Pass from this same platform.

Via: Xbox