Like a Dragon just revealed its new subtitle and release date with a new trailer. today, in the Xbox Games Showcase 2023Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio presented a new trailer for Like a Dragon 8. It turns out that the new game will carry the subtitle of ‘Infinite Wealth‘ (Infinite Wealth) and, furthermore, it seems that the protagonist Ichiban Kasuga will travel abroad, specifically to the United States, in the new game.

And yes, the whole trailer was basically one big joke where Ichiban is naked on a beach. We really have no idea what he’s doing on the beach and apparently neither does our protagonist, as he wakes up with no clothes on and no idea how he got out of Japan in the first place.

All things considered, this is pretty typical of the franchise. Yakuza. Although, this will be the first time a game in the main series has strayed too far from Japan and into international territory, so there are already a lot of things that set the game apart. Like a Dragon 8 of their predecessors.

An early 2024 release date is somewhat of a surprise for the newest game in the series. Taking into account that Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name will be released at the end of 2023 in November, it’s amazing to think that we will get a new game of Yakuzaand also a complete RPG, just a few months later.

