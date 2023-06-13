During the Ubisoft Forwardthe company presented a video with gameplay of Assassin’s Creed Mirage in which you definitely feel a return to the classic mechanics of the first games in the saga. With a duration of almost 8 minutes we can observe how the missions are selected, the classic infiltration with stealth, the impressive drone-style panoramic shots when your character is at the highest point of the largest buildings in the cities, the marking of enemies and how you can make attack combos among other elements that seek to refresh the saga.

As if this were not enough, they also presented a new trailer to give us a taste of the story on which the new installment of Assassin’s Creed.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be available next October 12 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Playstation 4, playstation 5, pc (via Epic) and amazon moon.

Via: Youtube