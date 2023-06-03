This week a video game from the Giantscraft studio called Aztec Oecumene through a trailer published and shared on networks. It is said that the game will come to PC via Steam in 2025 and surely the intentions of the creators of this game was to give importance to Mesoamerican cultures, but they ran into various comments from the community.

If you take a look at the video that was released, the game looks… pretty bad, the animations are basic, the models have textures that look like stock, Mayan and Aztec cultures are mixed not to mention the amount of historical errors that can be seen in the minute and 19 seconds that the trailer lasts.

People brought their concerns, complaints and even jokes in the comments, writing things like: “The Spanish should only be the bosses and the majority of the enemies should be the Mesoamerican cultures that joined them to overthrow the Mexicatl”

“It seems like a good idea but the animation and mechanics look a bit weird, although being a work in progress I prefer to be optimistic about the final product.”

“Once a conqueror coughs in your face, it’s game over.”

But without a doubt, the most repeated and obvious criticism is that it resembles, perhaps too much, Assassin’s Creed from Ubisoft. Although the developer claims that it is an action RPG set at the end of the 15th century and the beginning of the 16th century. This would put it in the category of skyrim either fallout.

You can choose 3 different types of soldiers: Eagle, Jaguar and Snake. There will be magical mythological elements and mechanics for climbing walls, stealth and construction.

History shouldn’t be a problem, however, from what we can see in the previews, it’s not clearly defined if we’re looking at the Mexicatls or the Mayans here. The Twitter account @AztecEmpire1520 complained saying that:

“The videogame Aztec Oecumene it represents Tenochtitlan as a gray and primitive place. The movie of Eternals and the television series hernan are recent examples that give perpetuity to this media myth. Here’s a comparison of the TV series vs. the webcomic.

The upcoming video game “Ecumene Aztec” depicts Tenochtitlan as a colorless and primitive place. The “Eternals” movie, and TV show “Hernan,” are recent examples of perpetuating that terrible media myth. Here’s a comparison of that TV series’ Tenochtitlan with our webcomic series. https://t.co/ViSqs7Ku8a pic.twitter.com/ws7MYHygcw — Aztec Empire (@AztecEmpire1520) May 31, 2023

It should be mentioned that at the very least, it seems that the developers are open to receiving feedback and criticism to work on the game. It will be necessary to see if changes are documented and implemented that change the Hollywood and historical concept that people have about the ancient inhabitants of Mesoamerica.

Via: 3D Games

Editor’s note: Let’s hope that they really take all this into account so that they reflect things as close to reality as possible and that they give our cultures a new visibility.