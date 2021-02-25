The memory of Jet Set Radio returns from the hand of Team Reptile, who wanted to present their new proposal Bomb Rush Cyberfunk. We had been waiting for some news about this project that seemed to try to bring back a really special arcade concept, because it brings back the memory of a classic and seems to improve it significantly. And in this way, we attend the presentation of Bomb Rush Cyberfunk with a trailer showing an old school arcade.

But in addition to being able to see a fresh proposal, with a very characteristic design, many will now be remembering that SEGA game that was released on the original Xbox. However, Bomb Rush Cyberfunk seems to want to be more than just a simple arcade proposition, and promises a great adventure in an open world with a sandbox approach.

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, second by second advanced funk style. Start your own encryption and dance, tag, cheat, take on the police and claim your right to the extrusions and cavities of a sprawling metropolis.

And the biggest problem we have right now is that this presentation of Bomb Rush Cyberfunk does not has given much more information than the merely visual. The trailer does not delve into its launch, even the Steam page that presents the game does not help to open a window. What’s more, there is no indication that supports the platforms that Bomb Rush Cyberfunk will reach. But taking advantage of the fact that there is a page product on Steam, we can get to know this proposal better.

In a world of Dion Koster’s mind, where self-styled crews are outfitted with personal boost packs, new heights of graffiti are reached. Start your own figure and dance, paint, cheat, Face the police and bet on the extrusions and cavities of a sprawling metropolis in an alternate future set in the musical brain waves of Hideki Naganuma.

The objective of Bomb Rush Cyberfunk is exploring, bombing and making your name known in the city dominated by gangs. To do this, extreme mobility and exploration around the map will help to complete tasks and gain renown, such as painting graffiti. An open map, a large map and different neighborhoods that can be freely explored in search of the places to paint that graffiti and gain reputation. When reputations are earned in each of these areas, local gangs can be challenged.

The most striking thing, possibly, is to see how the player will be able to move around the city skating, sliding on railings or walls. A great agility for a game that seems to have a very high rhythm to the sound of funky music in a futuristic setting. There are many details that are reminiscent of a classic like Jet Set Radio, but there are also indications that Bomb Rush Cyberfunk can set its own style and path.

Now it’s time to wait for Bomb Rush Cyberfunk can offer more details About the launch, starting with the platforms and continuing with the launch date.