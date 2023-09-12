California, USA.– Apple presented the new designs of the Apple Watch at a conference at its headquarters in Cupertino, California.

Apple opened its “Wonderlust” event by announcing the details of the Watch Series 9, its new smart watch that will integrate as its main novelties a “double tap” with the thumb to be able to perform actions with one hand.

Among the actions that the “double tap” will allow will be the ability to just tap your thumb twice to answer a call, the same could apply to hanging up a call, turning on music, turning off an alarm, taking a photo or playing your movie. or favorite series, which will make interacting with your watch faster and more convenient.

The new watch will have a powerful new chip that will help with advanced measurement of health metrics, sleep phases and even accident detection. And the novelty is that it will allow you to help locate your iPhone and see how far it is from you.

In addition, the new chip will allow animations to look faster and will achieve 18 hours of battery life.

Another of the new features presented was the “Siri” assistant, whose requests will now not be delayed due to poor Wi-Fi or cell phone signal. In addition, it will be able to capture indications that are 25 percent more accurate than the Apple Watch Series 8 and will be able to record health data thanks to the queries you make via voice.

The new Apple Watch will allow you to share information with another Apple Watch by simply bringing them closer and will be brighter than the Series 8, since it will have a larger retina screen for reading outdoors and will be better in dark situations.

The Apple Watch Series 9 will come in pink, white, silver and Red in stainless steel cases in gold, silver and graphite.