Overwatch 2 has been in a bit of a sticky situation after Blizzard recently announced that it would remove modes PvE game promises. But for those who were wondering about the story missions the company showed off when it revealed the game back in 2019, rest easy: the story of Overwatch still exists and we got a new look at it during the presentation of Xbox.

As Blizzard previously announced, the story missions will be released as part of the sixth season of Overwatch 2, with the first content available from August 10. The new trailer shows new scenes between the heroes in the story mode, as well as new modes and content that will arrive as part of the sixth season. There’s a new Flashpoint mode that’s not quite clear yet, a Hero Mastery mode that lets you take on challenges specific to each hero, a new co-op event that gives Push the robot his own weapons, and a shooting range to hone your aim. .

At the end of the trailer is a brief sneak peek of what is sure to be the new support hero to be released during Season 6.

In addition to all the news, Blizzard also announced plans to release a New Heroes Starter Pack on August 10, which will give you access to all the new heroes that launched with the sequel (Sojourn, Ramattra, Lifeweaver, Kiriko, and Junker Queen) without needing to unlock them through of the battle passes. If you are subscribed to Game Pass Ultimateyou will get the starter pack for free.

Overwatch 2 is wrapping up its fourth season and the fifth season will begin on June 13. It will have a fantastic theme, including a Mythic skin for Tracer that will be unlocked in parts throughout the Battle Pass, rather than only at the end.

Via: Youtube