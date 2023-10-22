The technology company Ayaneo is releasing more iterations of hardware of which we can keep track, but his latest effort is of particular interest thanks to its notable similarity to the line D.S. of Nintendo.

Its about Ayaneo Flip DS a console that boasts a 7-inch, 120Hz screen with an additional screen housed in that classic folding design popularized by the nintendo ds. A second iteration called Ayaneo Flip KBonly this one has a somewhat delicate keyboard instead of the second screen.

Both will be powered by the chip AMD Ryzen 7 7840Uwhich is currently the preferred choice for many laptop-based systems. Windows. But what’s especially intriguing about this device is its ability to properly emulate video games. D.S.. Will the bottom screen be touch sensitive? Probably, but for now we will have to wait for more information from Ayaneo.

To be honest, there are a lot of things to worry about about this device, the top screen looks like it could be a visual delight, but the bottom half doesn’t seem to be of the same quality. The aesthetics are reminiscent of USCSS Nostromo, but not in a positive way. Also, the bottom screen could be a little bigger.

Via: Nintendo Life

Editor’s note: There is an increasing supply of this type of console and I think the most positive thing we can say about it is that it respects the use of cartridges and improves the visual appearance on many occasions.