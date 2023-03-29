The latest trailer for final fantasy 16titled: The World of Valisthea In this new advance we can see the protagonist walking through various environments that we can visit once the game is in our hands.

This trailer was first screened at PAX East 2023. final fantasy 16 It will be available exclusively for PlayStation 5 on June 22, 2023.

final fantasy 16 is the next title in Square Enix’s legendary RPG franchise, and has generated great anticipation since its announcement in September 2020. The game will feature a new creative team led by director Naoki Yoshida, who previously worked on the successful relaunch of Final Fantasy XIV.

The fans hope that final fantasy 16 continue the franchise tradition of telling epic stories and introducing unforgettable characters, and they’re eager to learn more about what’s in store for them on their next trip to Valisthea.

Via: Youtube