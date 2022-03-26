This Saturday it was presented at an event led by the Head of Government of the Mexico CityClaudia Sheinbaum, the new expansion of the line 4 the Metrobuswhich will run from Pantitlanin the mayor’s office Venustiano Carranza to Alameda Eastin the municipality of Nezahualcoyotlthe Mexico state.

Likewise, of Pantitlan will be incorporated until Subway Hidalgoon the Central mall of Mexico City, which will connect the capital of the country with the point mentioned Mexico state.

According to estimates by local authorities, it will arrive from the Alameda East to Subway Hidalgoless than 30 minutes, which will facilitate the mobility for the zones.

Also present at the project presentation event was the mayor of Venustiano Carranza, Evelyn Parra Alvarez; the general manager of Metrobus, Roberto Campuano; as well as the head of the Ministry of Mobility of the Mexico CityAndres Lajous Loaeza.

The start of operations of Pantitlan section to Alameda East will be this Sunday, March 27, at the usual times of the Metrobus.

How many stations make it up?

The stations that will make it up will be Pantitlanas well as 6th street and Alameda Eastand; once you are in Pantitlan will join Archive of the Nation to get to gentlemanin the case of the north route.

Given this, the Line will have a connection with the Integrated Mobility Network, with the Collective Transport Service (STC) Subway of lines 1, 2, 3, 5, and A, as well as with others of the Metrobús, 3, 5 and 7 and with the Electric Transportation Service and the Mexibus.

Previously, in June 2021, the first expansion of the line 4what about Pantitlan to General Archive of the Nation and that connects with the station gentlemanwith connections to the Metro of the Mexico City Yet the Central mall.

This benefited the mayors of Cuauhtemoc, Iztacalco and Venustiano Carranzasince it facilitated the mobility of 45 thousand daily usersas well as 20 units for 130 passengers each.