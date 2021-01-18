Barcelona will present a letter to the Competition Committee to try to reduce the penalty for Lionel Messi, who could reach four games, after the expulsion of this Sunday in the final of the Spanish Super Cup against Athletic Bilbao.

The legal department of the “Barça” club drew up a letter while waiting for the Competition Committee to meet on Tuesday, which must rule on the suspension that will be imposed on the Barcelona captain, the newspaper Mundo Deportivo highlights on Monday.

The Argentine hit footballer Asier Villalibre in the face with the ball in play and the body must assess whether this aggression is considered “serious”, which could raise the sanction to four games according to the regulations.

On the other hand, if the classification of the offense committed by the Argentine was “slight”, then the suspension will be around between one and two games.

Jesús Gil Manzano’s report on the red that he showed Lionel Messi.

According to the referee Jesús Gil Manzano’s report, “Messi hit an opponent with his arm using excessive force while the ball was in play but not at a distance from being played.”

In defense of Messi, from Barcelona they point out that the Argentine “first received the impact of a Villalibre clash, which generated a reaction against the Bilbao forward.”

The club alleges that Messi “does not hit” Villalibre in the face and that his reaction “is to get rid of him and prevent him from blocking his progression towards the rival area in an attack play”.

Sunday’s was Messi’s first expulsion in 753 games for Barcelona, ​​which also shows – according to the Catalan club’s presentation – that “he is not a violent player or with a history of using violence in the game.”