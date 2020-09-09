BY JUAN CARLOS BARRENA

The German-American firm specialised in medical diagnostics Qiagen has developed a speedy take a look at that permits detecting lively coronavirus infections in simply three minutes. The speedy take a look at system is cell, hastens testing considerably, and might carry out quite a few checks concurrently, stories the every day Die Welt. Whereas optimistic checks are recorded in simply three minutes, affirmation of a adverse take a look at takes as much as quarter-hour, in line with the corporate, which underlines the pace of its technique in comparison with the checks which can be presently carried out and whose outcomes should not recognized. normally inside two to 3 days after the samples are taken. “The Acces Antigentest will show to be a useful help to cowl the shortage of large checks in emergency conditions”, stated Thierry Bernard, head of the corporate Qiagen, who harassed that the brand new take a look at affords “extremely correct outcomes” and can complement the established PCR checks . The latter take too lengthy and might solely be carried out in laboratories. Qiagen assures that the brand new take a look at might be launched within the subsequent few weeks and that will probably be launched later within the fourth quarter of this 12 months. The German-American firm goals to have its product registered in Europe as quickly as attainable and has submitted an pressing authorization request to the US authorities. Qiagen says its new take a look at is right for speedy checks at airports or stadiums. Its gadgets can concurrently carry out pattern evaluation of as much as eight individuals and a rest room might management a number of gadgets on the similar time.

The Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI) has licensed the inoculation of a attainable coronavirus vaccine in numerous volunteers in Germany. A spokesperson for the institute accountable for authorizing new medicines and vaccines on this nation identified that the corporate Janssen-Cilag, based mostly within the city of Neuss, along with Düsseldorf, has been licensed to start out the checks of the so-called second part. Within the first part, the brand new serum is barely examined with a small group of volunteers, whereas within the second their quantity will increase to lots of. Within the case of the product developed by Janssen-Cilag, it’s a so-called vector vaccine. This technique alters a virus that’s innocent to people to forestall a coronavirus an infection.

The coronavirus pandemic is resulting in rising social injustice in Germany, in line with poverty researcher Christoff Butterwege, who denounces that on this nation “the cynical primary rule that those that are poor should die first works.” In an article printed by the Kölner Stadt Anzeiger newspaper, Butterwege feedback that the financial results of the coronavirus stoppage and the unbalanced results of many of the help authorised by the state to face the pandemic have solely elevated the hole between wealthy and poor in Germany. The scientist emphasizes that “the package deal of short-term and disaster measures” has solely marginally taken into consideration the social teams most affected by the epidemic, together with the homeless, residents of asylums and shelters for the indigent, refugees , the disabled, individuals in want of everlasting care, drug addicts, prostitutes and the unemployed. The worrying conclusion is that “the wealthy have gotten richer and the poor poorer through the coronavirus disaster,” notes Butterwege, who warns that the well being of the poorest can be essentially the most affected by the epidemic. The danger of an infection for the unemployed, poor and socially marginalized is appreciably increased than that of the wealthy.

Russia The second Russian vaccine, already on the gates

The Russian management physique Rospotrebnadzor yesterday introduced the profitable completion of the second stage of scientific trials of the second vaccine created in Russia in opposition to Covid-19. It’s referred to as “EpiVakCorona” and has been created by the Véctor Analysis Institute in Novosibirsk (Siberia). In keeping with one research, volunteers who took half within the checks developed immunity.

“At the moment, September 8, the final group of 20 volunteers was discharged from the hospital. Altogether 100 volunteers have been vaccinated twice, accomplished the 23-day commentary part and are doing nicely, ”the Rospotrebnadzor press launch stories. The word additionally notes that, any longer, the take a look at members might be monitored with out hospitalization. It’s claimed that they developed an immune response to the coronavirus.

Scientific trials of the vaccine made by Véctor started on July 27 and there have been no opposed reactions to the vaccine. Rospotrebnadzor expects to take inventory of the outcomes of the second stage on September 30. Later, if the outcomes are passable, the vaccine might obtain short-term advertising and marketing authorization.

It could be the second Russian drug created in opposition to the coronavirus. The primary, developed by the Gamaléi Nationwide Analysis Middle for Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow (Spútnik V) is within the third stage of scientific trials. Nonetheless, since Tuesday, it has been distributed in Russian hospitals. It obtained the official certification in Russia on August 11.

Russia is the fourth nation on the earth with essentially the most instances of coronavirus, a couple of million and forty thousand. The variety of deaths from Covid-19 exceeds 18,000. The variety of new infections has remained secure at round 5,000 a day for days.