Ciudad Juárez— A small group of the Mexican Army is this morning in the parking lot of the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium, where the Binational Exercise “Friendly Forces 2024” will begin today.

This morning Mexican and American agents will simulate an execution of the DN-III-E Plan and the Defense Support Civil Authorities Plan (DSCA), with the aim of providing immediate response to disasters throughout the border shared by both nations.

As of 7:30 in the morning, the start time of the drill had not been confirmed.

During the development of the exercise, the hypothesis of an earthquake of 7.5 degrees on the Richter scale will be raised, which will cause damage to the border strip of Ciudad Juárez, causing the collapse of various services and facilities.

This morning’s simulated event will feature different scenarios such as a collapse of a section of the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium.

During the following days, the conversion of an operational unit into a mass casualty care hospital and a leak of chemicals from a wastewater treatment plant will also be simulated.

A partial collapse of the Ciudad Juárez International Airport and the derailment of a freight train and a chemical spill will also be simulated.