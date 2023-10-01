The Government of the State of Mexico adhered to the agreement for the universality of the Welfare Pension for people with disabilities, with which, 155 thousand Mexicans between 30 and 65 years of age will receive a pension and announced that at the request of the governor of the State of Mexico, Delfina Gómez Álvarez, they will bring water to Ecatepec from the wells they opened at the Felipe Ángeles Airport.

During the tour he made through this municipality, the head of the federal Executive said that the Welfare program for people with disabilities, 2 thousand 950 pesos bimonthlyPreviously, it was only provided up to the age of 29, but after asking Governor Delfina Gómez to contribute 50% and the Federation another 50%, she agreed and they will grant the pension to people with disabilities for all ages.

He announced that starting in November at the latest they will begin to deliver that pension and support for older adults will be maintained.

“We can do that because you had the right idea, you made a very good decision to choose teacher Delfina Gómez Álvarez,” he said and added that she represents all the people of the State of Mexico, because she respects and listens to everyone, but, Like him, he also gives preference to the poorest, the humble and humiliated of the country.

The Secretary of Welfare, Ariadna Montiel Reyes, pointed out that the tour was to evaluate the welfare programs in that area and said that previous governments led to the abandonment and oblivion of the poorest, but history changed, because together they have built a new history and in the government of the Fourth Transformation they fulfill the mandate of the Mexicans to build a State that seeks the well-being of the people.

He stated that 25 million Mexican men and women receive a welfare pension with an investment of 600 billion pesos and the Mexican entity is the one that has benefited the most with 2.5 million people, an investment of 66 billion pesos and the policy of the welfare has supported the 125 municipalities without distinction.

The support, he said, is delivered directly without intermediaries and thanks to this model, 915 thousand people in the State of Mexico escaped poverty. He took the opportunity to recognize the state leader, because her government, she said, is inspired by the love of the people.

This Friday’s agreement will add to the 93 thousand who already receive a pension, mainly girls and boys, with which 250 thousand Mexicans will have a pension for people with disabilities.

In total, he said, they support one million girls, boys, adolescents and young people from all over the country with disabilities, who have been the priority to benefit from this program and 19 states have already joined the agreement, which the president called of the Republic, where the entities provide half of the resources.

The Mexican governor, Delfina Gómez and the Secretary of Welfare, Ariadna Montiel signed the agreement for the universality of the welfare pension for people with disabilities and the President of the Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador signed as a witness.