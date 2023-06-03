After the case of ”Scooby”, the puppy that was cruelly murdered by being thrown into a pot of boiling oil, and the case of a kitten who was shot in the head by a man, animal rights activists are preparing a Demonstration in Mexico City.

The call was launched through social networks to protest against the animal abuse, after the video of a puppy that was killed after being thrown into boiling oil and the kitten that was shot to death in the streets of the State of Mexico went viral in recent days.

According to what was disseminated in networks, the citizen march will be peaceful and the Next Sunday, June 25 at 11:00 a.m..

Is about The March for Animal Rightswhich will leave the Ángel de la Independencia and end in the Zócalo of the capital.

According to data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), Mexico ranks third in animal abuse in Latin America. Between 2019 and May 2023, the Citizen Council for Security and Justice of Mexico City has received 27,892 reports of animal abuse.

Animals must be considered as beings with rightsTherefore, they are asking for more severe penalties for those who commit crimes of cruelty or aggression against them, the organizers of the march pointed out.

Likewise, the demonstration will also seek to raise its voice against abuse and cruelty in anti-rabies, zoos, bullfighting, traces, dog fights, cockfights among others.

On social networks, non-profit organizations and citizens who have joined the call have assured that the march is not organized for political purposes, but to call for a stop to mistreatment and injustice.