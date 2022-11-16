After the march in defense of the INE which took place last Sunday Brunette and the Fourth Transformation prepare to carry out a countermarch, as a show of force, and the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announces that it has a plan B to carry out an electoral reform with secondary laws in the event that the PRI breaks its promise and does not support the votes of its legislators to achieve a qualified majority to achieve the reform constitutional.

The first to raise his hand and begin to call for a counter-march for November 27 is the governor of Puebla, Miguel Barbosa, and it transpires that the head of government of the Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, as well as the governor of Sinaloa, Rubén Rocha. There is also talk of calling a large mobilization to fill the Zócalo of the country’s capital on December 1, when AMLO will celebrate the fourth year of his arrival as president.

In theory, all the Morenista governors would mobilize their people to counteract the media impact of the march in favor of the INEbut the biggest blow would come with the secondary electoral reform that would be promoted from the government palace in the event that Alejandro Moreno backs down and does not support the constitutional reform.

According to this, in April of next year Lorenzo Córdova and Ciro Murayama will leave and a total of 4 directors of the INE, with which the morenistas, through the quota system that currently exists, would designate at least 3 and negotiate 1 with the priists and take control of the institute. It would also reduce subsidies to the institute and political parties, in a replica of the electricity reform that ultimately went to the Supreme Court, and the opposition failed to have it considered unconstitutional. You have to be aware.

Potpourri. The cult of personality is over: yesterday morning, while the Secretary General of the Government, Enrique Inzunza, delivered at the State Congress the first government report, Governor Rubén Rocha was in Mexico City attending the IMSS general assembly that was held at the National Palace, convened by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to report on progress in achieving universality health care for all.

Here the protagonists of the government report were the same secretary Inzunza Càzarez and the president of Jucopo, Feliciano Castro, who agreed that the current government is making effective the principles of humanism of the Fourth Transformation that privileges the poor first, but without neglect economic and productive activities.

SECURITY. The Secretary of the City Council, Genaro García, announces the reinforcement of the security operations during the remainder of November and December, in which they will use all the elements and police equipment available to the City Council to guarantee greater security for the population in the most critical season of the year, in which there are economic spills due to the payment of Christmas bonuses and Christmas purchases.