It was revealed that an animated series of “among us” at CBS studios. The study, through CBS Eye Animation Productionshas been associated with innersloththe independent game studio behind “among us“, to develop the series. Owen Dennis will serve as creator and executive producer of the project as part of his overall deal with CBS Studios.

According to the official synopsis, the series is based on the premise of the game, that is:

“Your crew members have been replaced by a shapeshifting alien intent on causing confusion, sabotaging the ship, and killing everyone. Discover the ‘Impostor’ or become a victim of his murders”.

Titmouse (“Big Mouth“, “Star Trek: Lower Decks“) will be the animation studio for the series. In addition to Dennis, Innersloth’s Forest Willard, Marcus Bromander and Carl Neisser will also executive produce, along with Titmouse’s Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio and Ben Kalina. No TV network or streaming platform has currently been assigned, but talks about it are said to be ongoing. CBS Eye Animation Productions produced in association with innersloth. The animation union (The Animation Guild) covers the show instead of the writers union (WGA).

“among us” was first released in 2018, but experienced a huge surge in popularity in 2020. In October of that year, it was number one on Google play in 66 countries and was in the top 100 in all but two countries. He also ranked first in iOS in 55 countries. During the fourth quarter of 2020, the game had almost 500 million active monthly users, more than 4 billion views in Youtube and more than 1.22 billion viewing sessions on twitch.

Dennis is primarily known for creating the series of cartoon Network/Max “Infinity Train“. The pilot of the program originally premiered on the channel of Youtube on Cartoon Network in 2016, with the entire first season airing on the channel in 2019. A second season followed in 2020 before the show moved to Max (before HBO Max) for seasons 3 and 4 in 2020 and 2021. A series of ten short films called “The Train Documentaries” in 2019. Before “Infinity Train“, Dennis worked on the popular series of cartoon Network “Regular show” as a screenwriter and storyboard artist.

Via: Variety

Editor’s note: Wow! Finally a series of among us! That’s what I would say in 2020, I’m currently wondering how many people are interested in it and if the game still has a healthy number of active players. Either way, I guess it’s appreciated, it’ll be worth checking out for the talent behind it.