The commissioner of the National Institute of Migration (INM), Francisco Garduño Yáñez, made a work tour to supervise the facilities of the new provisional stay, located on the Zaragoza-Ysleta International Bridge, which will provide care and service to a maximum of 80 people foreign migrants in this border region.

In the company of the head of the INM Representation Office in Chihuahua, Manuel Alfonso Marín Salazar, the commissioner specified that this property will begin operations once the Civil Protection authorities and human rights representatives verify the security conditions and dignified stay.

During a tour of this headquarters, Francisco Garduño commented that the new provisional stay will be added to the 33 that the INM has throughout the country and that, together, guarantee accommodation for 1,300 foreigners.

He added that, additionally, the institute also has 17 migratory stations with a total capacity to care for about 5,000 people; instances where service is temporarily provided to those who are in a context of mobility.

In these 17 immigration stations, he recalled, administrative procedures are resolved in a maximum of 36 hours under the pro person principle; due process; family unification and best interests of Girls, Boys and Adolescents.

Referring to the conclusion of Title 42 and the entry into operation of Title 8 of the United States, the official specified that the immigration authority continues to provide humanitarian care and service to migrants in a context of mobility.

“Once the migrants from the United States are returned, we have the obligation to grant them humanitarian assistance,” he said.

He commented that with the entry into operation of Title 8, on May 11, there has been a decrease in the migratory flow, going from 11,300 to 5,400 (on average) migrants with the intention of crossing the border strip from both countries.

Commissioner Francisco Garduño announced that the municipal authority will provide the INM with properties that will be enabled to provide care and accommodation to migrants who need it.

