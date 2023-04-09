













That’s what an Australian mayor is charging, who says the system claims he served prison time for bribery. That is the case of Brian Hood, who was elected to govern the town of Hepburn Shire.

This place is 120 km northwest of Melbourne. Hood considers that what is shown by ChatGPT affects his reputation. This chatbot points out that he was involved in a scandal involving a subsidiary of the Reserve Bank of Australia.

Supposedly, that was in the early 2000s. The mayor did work at that subsidiary, Note Printing Australia, but he was the one who tipped off the authorities about the bribe payments.

The bribes in question were foreign officials and all to win money printing contracts. In reality, they never accused him of any crime and that is what his lawyers say.

So on March 21, the latter sent a letter to the owner of OpenAI. There they warn the company that it has 28 days to repair the errors that ChatGPT reflects or they will face a defamation charge before the authorities.

Regional Australian mayor Brian Hood said he may sue OpenAI if it does not correct ChatGPT’s claims that falsely named him as a guilty party in a foreign bribery scandal involving a subsidiary of the Reserve Bank of Australia in the early 2000s https://t.co/Sq8pJzkeoH pic.twitter.com/RzGpS5D6Jf — Reuters Legal (@ReutersLegal) April 5, 2023

OpenAI has its offices in San Francisco, United States, but at the moment it has not responded to the claims of Brian Hood and his lawyers. Nor to inquiries made by the press.

If the lawsuit comes to fruition, it will be the first time that a person has taken legal action against the owners of this Artificial Intelligence chatbot. This could present a precedent, as the defamation law could be expanded.

In this sense, to apply to AI as such and to publications in the Information Technology space. At least that’s what James Naughton of the Gordon Legal law firm representing Hood thinks.

Naughton stressed that his client is an elected official and his reputation is at stake with the public.

If the authorities rule in favor of Brian Hood in this case, ChatGPT would obtain compensation of more than $200,000 Australian dollars, more than $2.4 million Mexican pesos.

