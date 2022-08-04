United States.- There is no doubt that Jenni Rivera’s impact has been unique in the world of Mexican music. The singer who died in 2012 after a tragic plane crash continues to add admirers and lovers of her music, her history and legacy, which has made many interested in a project about her life.

After years of speculation, almost ten years after his death, the singer will be honored, as a film about her life is being preparedwhich would be directed by the Mexican filmmaker, Gigi Saul Guerreroas announced.

According to the site Varietythe filmmaker already has the authorization of the Rivera family to recount the life of the Diva de la Banda and bring it to the big screen, honoring her life, legacy and her work as an activist for women’s rights.

The Jenni Rivera film is being written by Shane McKenzie, who recently worked with the aforementioned filmmaker on Bingo Hell.

Donald DeLinez of “De Line Pictures” will be the producer of the film together with Javier Chapawhile Phillip Braun and Simon Wise from “Much More Media” will be involved, along with Jenni Rivera Enterprises as executive producer.

“Gigi is so confident in her voice and storytelling, plus she has an innate understanding of Jenni’s life. She will honor Jenni’s legacy.” [Rivera] presenting a portrait of this unique icon in a truly authentic way,” De Line revealed to Variety.

The biopic of Jenni Rivera It would be coming to TelevisaUnivision’s Vix+ streaming platform and different theaters in Mexico and the United States. So far its release date is unknown.

