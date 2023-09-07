The first episode of Pokémon: Winds of Paldeaa four-episode original animated web series, is available now on the official channel of Youtube of Pokemon. The series is produced by WIT STUDIO, the animation studio behind the award-winning web series. Pokemon: Hisui Snows.

Pokémon: Winds of Paldea takes place in the Paldea region and tells the story of three academy students: Ohara, Aliquis and Hohma, as they pursue their respective dreams. The first episode introduces Ohara, a flutist, as she prepares for an upcoming concert. Will Ohara be able to overcome her nerves with her partner? PokemonFuecoco, by your side?

Check out the first episode below and don’t forget to stay tuned for information on future episodes of Pokémon: Winds of Paldea!

Author’s note: I am very happy that they are launching these miniseries that can also be seen for free on YouTube, I would just like to be a fan of Pokemon to enjoy them to the full.