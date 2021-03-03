A new micro cycle recitals and shows by artists from the Northwest of Greater Buenos Aires will premiere this Wednesday, March 3 on YouTube. Is about From the terrace, a proposal to say goodbye to the summer that will show, with the setting of the sunset in the roof of the National University of General Sarmiento, to new figures or renowned musicians.

The proposal is driven and produced by the Northwest Musicians Association, an entity that was formed in the midst of the crisis due to the pandemic, during the strict quarantine of 2020, with the aim of recovering spaces to do online shows and represent bands, soloists and music workers from Malvinas Argentinas, San Miguel, José C. Paz, Pilar and surroundings.

This Wednesday at 22, by the YouTube channel of the AMN, the first edition will come out: the recital of Cange, a 24 year old rag whose influence has been growing in the area in recent years. Access to the recital will be gratuitous, although the public will be able to contribute a collaborative entry through Mercado Pago to support the cycles and spaces that the association of local artists has carried out since August.

This Wednesday, free on the YouTube channel “Asociación de Músicxs Noroeste”, the first cycle of shows is launched from the UNGS Multispace.

“We did 18 transmissions at the Marechal Theater in San Miguel, which was a great achievement because, with the support of the Municipality, we were able to do recitals in that emblematic hall for the former General Sarmiento,” says Mariano Mariscal, president of the AMN.

“We want to add more and more places from which to do culture and generate scenarios for artists in the area, that is why the UNGS, which always supported art as a tool for transformation, could not be absent. This cycle, which begins as virtual, perhaps one day it may become face-to-face or connect with students and academic projects at the university, “adds who is also a member of the Simurdiera group, one of the many that are part of the group of independent artists.

The debut, with a trap reference

At 24 years old, Juan Pablo Cangelosi is singer, producer and songwriter. Its rhythmic roots are in the trap, reggaeton, pop and Lo Fi, among other genres. He was born and raised in San Miguel (GBA), and from the age of 9 he began to sing and compose.

He studied Professional Singing for two years at the EMBA and was received as a “Music and Sound Producer” from the tertiary ORT.

In addition to being a performer, he actively works as a producer and artist coach. In his career he has released an EP, an album and more than 25 singles.

The seed of the AMN after the pandemic

In full strict isolation during the first months of the coronavirus pandemic in Argentina, a group of artists, sound engineers and producers from San Miguel, José C. Paz and Malvinas Argentinas began to organize in virtual assemblies to ask for spaces to play again.

Every Wednesday, in meetings by Zoom, musicians from the Northwest of the Conurbano organize to return to the stage.

This is how they took the project to the Municipality of San Miguel “From the Marechal“, which was approved and added authorities from the Directorate of Culture to do shows again in that historic room in the area. The AMN broadcast 18 editions of concerts there, but also continued to generate projects during the second half of 2020.

Streaming rehearsals in AURA rooms; an educational cycle and a recital by the cumbia group La Junta Vallenata at La Fábrica del Arte; the program “From Rehearsal to Radio” in the FM of the José C. Paz Cultural Center; and now the new series From the Terrace are just some of the plans of the artists’ association since they began to get together.

Musicians and musicians interested in joining can associate on the web https://asociacionmusicxsnoroeste.ar/. Those who join will have representation of the AMN, advice for procedures, production or recording, discounts in rooms and music venues and spaces to play.