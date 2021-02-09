Research based on the use of artificial intelligence by the University of Copenhagen revealed that this technology is capable of predict with 90% accuracy the possibility of dying as a result of the coronavirus.

The benefits of this predictive model are that they could predict with a high degree of certainty how many people will end up in hospitals and those who will need respirators, which could alleviate pressures on healthcare systems.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a group of researchers from the Department of Computer Science, University of Copenhagen (Denmark) began to develop computer models that can predict, with the data of the medical records of the patients, to what extent they will be affected by Covid-19.

“We started working on the models to assist hospitals, as during the first wave they were afraid that they would not have enough ventilators for intensive care patients. Our new findings could also be used to carefully identify who needs a vaccine, ”explained Mads Nielsen, from the department of computer science at the University of Copenhagen.

A victim of coronavirus in NY. The New York Times

The models developed to date with patient data from two regions of the country reveal a precision in the death prognosis of up to 90%. Once the patient has been admitted to a hospital, the model is also capable of predicting with 80% reliability whether or not you will require a respirator.

To string together these results, they took into account different points: body mass index (BMI), gender, or high blood pressure are presented as the most important factors to consider.

To process these variables, they used a machine learning model that is based on health data of 3,944 patients Danes with Covid-19. This trained the computer to recognize patterns and correlations in patients’ previous illnesses and their attacks on the coronavirus.

The results suggest that hospital admissions and intensive care unit (ICU) admissions can be predicted using only a limited number of variables, such as age, sex, and body mass index. From there, the model could predict mortality from Covid-19 with a precision of 90.2%.

The diseases and health factors that, according to the study, have the greatest influence when a patient requires a respirator after becoming infected are the following, according to their order of priority: BMI, age, high blood pressure, male gender, neurological problems, COPD, asthma, diabetes and heart disease.

“Our results show, unsurprisingly, that BMI and age are the decisive parameters of severity when taking Covid-19. But the probability of dying or ending up in the ICU with a respirator increases if you are a man, have high blood pressure or suffer from a neurological disease, ”Nielsen explains.

SL