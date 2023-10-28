Nowadays, payment services for content are the most common, something we have seen with Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, Crunchyroll, Peacock, among others that offer different movie and series content. Regarding the video game part we have some like Amazon Luna, PlayStation Plusbut it is evident that the king of kings is neither more nor less than Game Pass.

This market, which has been growing constantly, seems like it will not have any type of interruptions, in fact, in certain studies published by Omdia, an estimated figure of money has been drawn for the following years to come in terms of the membership contribution. Thus indicated that the 22 billion dollars by 2027; At the moment we are in the 16 billion.

This is what one of the analysts mentioned:

Subscriptions have become a core strategy for major gaming companies, which increasingly emphasize expanded capabilities, exclusive content, and cross-platform accessibility. However, the role of subscriptions as a core business model has not yet been proven. While it offers a profitable and easy-to-use experience, sustaining the development of blockbuster games within this model raises difficult financial questions. This further underscores our belief that, while subscriptions will continue to grow, they will not become the dominant business model for games, but rather will complement a wide range of monetization approaches.

Information is attached such as that there are currently 92 million people using these subscriptions, which are divided between Microsoft and sonybut obviously in Xbox It is a little higher due to the arrival of new features on said platform. Added to that is cloud gaming, which really requires having a permanently active internet connection.

On the other hand we have Nintendo Switch Onlinewhich allows players to experience the exclusives of the company in question, where they highlight Splatoon 3, a game that basically doesn’t work if you don’t pay for the membership. And although at the beginning the content did not convince people, with the addition of virtual consoles like that of Game Boy Advance It is possible that it is already considered an interesting offer.

Via: Insider Gaming

Editor’s note: This type of market is something that could become in the future, and it is a bit scary, as it could be the beginning of the end for those of us who enjoy physical game releases. But, as long as they provide large catalogs at very low prices, demand will not end.