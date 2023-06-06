I thought my grandmother was psychic. One day in the mid-1990s in Richmond, Virginia, the temperature was over 100 degrees Fahrenheit. My grandmother began to vigorously massage her knees, like a fortune teller rubs a crystal ball. Looking at me, she said: “There will be a storm.” So it was.

I later learned that my grandmother used pain in her joints to predict rain, a phenomenon that has been extensively studied, with no conclusive results. Before humans relied on technology, we used our senses—including observing animal behavior and cloud shapes—to help predict the weather.

Over time, those observations coalesced, forming a story, said Mark Wysocki, NY state climatologist. “People started passing them down verbally or, as civilization started to evolve further, people started writing these things down,” he said.

Sandi Duncan, editor of the Farmers’ Almanac, said that over time some weather lore may have been changed to rhyme. Historically, human survival, particularly that of sailors and fishermen, has depended in large part on the climate. A saying, “Cobbled sky, wet after 24 hours”, goes back at least a couple of hundred years.

“At sea, there was no communication back then,” Wysocki said. “So the sailors had to trust the sky conditions, the wind direction, the waves.” Ship captains would write their observations in logs, which would be shared. The science behind the phrase holds up. Clouds that look like globular or “cobblestone” masses are called altocumulus clouds, and they form before a big storm approaches, Wysocki said.

Sayings from weather lore related to the color of the sky and the shapes of the clouds can be explained by science, Wysocki said. “Red sky at dawn, the sea has to move” is generally true. When viewing a red sky at sunset, sunlight travels through a high concentration of dust particles, typically a sign of high pressure and stable air coming from the west, according to the US Library of Congress. When a sunrise is red, it means that the good weather has passed, indicating that a storm could be approaching.

Animal-based anecdotes are often less scientific and can be misleading.

In the Midwestern and Northeastern United States, the woolly bear caterpillar is sometimes used to predict the severity of the coming winter. According to tradition, the longer the black bands on the caterpillar are, the more severe the winter will be; the opposite is predicted if the middle brown band is wider. The US National Weather Service denied this: the colors are directly related to how long the caterpillar has been feeding, its age and species.

Farmers once relied on these sayings, too, some of which were printed in almanacs such as the Farmers’ Almanac, a periodical that began in 1818 and offers long-range weather forecasts for the US and Canada, as well as calendars and dating articles. of the phases of the Moon, folklore and home remedies.

“There are so many different things you can learn about the weather just by using your senses,” including paying attention to wind direction and changing cloud shapes, said John Sirlin, 47, a storm chaser for more than 30 years in the US.

But that information must be read correctly to assess potential hazards like hail, tornadoes, or thunderstorms.

“The really cool thing about atmosphere is that it gives you clues and cues about all these different things if you learn to pick them up and interpret them correctly,” Sirlin said.

By: DERRICK BRYSON TAYLOR