The epidemiological situation in Spain has evolved in recent months, to the point that the Government has approved the withdrawal of the vast majority of restrictions. The last, the mandatory use of the mask indoorswhich will no longer be used in these spaces as of April 19.

However, the new regulations agreed by the Ministry of Health and the autonomous communities bring novelties in this regard. will be three spaces in which its use must be mandatory, health centers, nursing homes and public transport. As for the rest of the spaces, their use will go from being mandatory to recommended, as is the case with shopping malls, shops, supermarkets or catering establishments, among others.

The vaccines on the one hand, and natural immunity generated from infections by another, have played an important role in this improvement in the epidemiological context, in which the mask is no longer mandatory outdoors, and on the other hand, 100% capacity returned to sporting eventswith the inclusion of permission to eat and drink in stadiums and pavilions.

In addition, last March the new Control and Prevention Strategy against COVID-19, which came into force last week. A strategy that includes several novelties. The first of them, the elimination of quarantines for asymptomatic people with mild conditions, and the need for a Test from auto diagnosis. In this case, only those people with severe symptoms related to SARS-CoV-2 should have it done.

Despite the fact that the cases reported by COVID-19 and the cumulative incidence of 14 days per hundred thousand inhabitants have experienced a significant decrease compared to the months of December and January, experts have explained how the seventh wave of coronavirus would develop in our country. It is the case of President of the Spanish Association of Vaccinologyand member of the WHO Permanent Council, Amos Garcia Rojas.

“Similar to a peak seasonal flu epidemic”



“The seventh wave would be similar to a seasonal flu epidemic peak, with mild or asymptomatic cases without necessarily having a negative impact on the hospital environment,” he explained. At the same time, the expert has called for keeping the virus at bay, with the aim of not increasing AI again. “We must reinforce the rules of prudence at the individual level,” he detailed.

On the other hand, García Rojas pointed out one of the fundamental keys in reference to the work carried out by health professionals and the vaccines against SARS-CoV-2. “I still remember how hard this ‘terrible’ wave on public health has been and continues to be. The vaccine itself is not the one that saves lives, but the system that makes it reach the population“, assured about the national health system”.