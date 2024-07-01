Ciudad Juárez – This Monday, July 1, the Juárez-El Paso border region woke up at 24.4 degrees Celsius (76 Fahrenheit) and the maximum temperature will reach 37.2 degrees Celsius (99 Fahrenheit), according to the Weather Channel.

The weather report indicates that the sky will be sunny until 11:00 am and then it will become mostly cloudy, with a probability of precipitation of up to 15 percent.

Wind speeds are expected to range from 8 to 14 kilometers per hour (5 to 9 miles per hour), according to a report by Weather.com.