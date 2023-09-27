Omar Villanuevageneral manager of Pacific Coast Basketball Circuit in Mexico (Cibacopa), stated this Tuesday that stars like Colombian national team Michael Jacksonplayer of the Knights of Culiacánthey will raise the level of the championship.

(You may be interested in: Colombian women’s team, with firm steps in the Copa América de Futsal: another victory)

“We saw it this year with the arrival of Michael Jackson to the Culiacán Knights, a star in all his letters that illuminated the league and that enhances our level,” said Villanueva at a press conference in which it was announced that by 2024 the Cibacopa will go from eight to ten teams.

(Also read: James Rodríguez: why doesn’t he play with Sao Paulo? President gives reasons)

The Pacific Coast Basketball Circuit was founded in the 80s and since 2001 it became relevant in local basketball.

For the 2024 season Villanueva explained that one of the goals is increase the number of South American stars after the good results that the hiring of Michael Jackson with the Knights in 2023 showed.

“I believe that with the captaincy and leadership of this great Colombian player it will be an important boost for other teams to bring more South American talent. Michael was selected to the All-Star Game, his team was a semifinalist and he helped fill the stadiums”, he stressed.

(We recommend you read: Andrés Román suffers serious injury: medical report from Atlético Nacional)

The forward born in 1987 in San Andrés was one of the leaders of the 2023 season; He averaged 21.4 points and 2.3 rebounds per game, in addition to 82 three-pointers and first in free throws made, with 266.

Jackson was part of the Colombian team that played in the FIBA ​​World Cup qualifiers last February, in which he was eliminated.

He 1.92 meter tall player has been international since 2017 and is listed as one of the leaders of his team.

(Also read: Bogotá Challenger: the round of 16 defined after a vibrant day)

The 2024 season of the Mexican Pacific Coast Basketball Circuit will start on March 1 and end on July 2 of next year.

EFE