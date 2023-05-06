They praise the emergence of the euro

Brussels. The leaders of 11 nations Europeanproclaiming a new one of unity and prosperity, are preparing to constitute a economic union without precedent, with the euro as the common currency. But agreement on the matter was delayed to allow the rulers to resolve a bitter dispute over the head of the new European central bank. Finally they chose the Dutch Win Duisemberg to carry out the position four years. The euro will come into circulation on January 1, 1999 and will create a vast economic bloc stretching from Finland’s border with Russia to Ireland’s Atlantic shores and the tip of the Italian boot.

Almost 300 million people will use the euro when the new banknotes and coins begin to circulate in 2002. Euroland, as the new bloc is now being called, will be the largest commercial power in the world, with 18.6% of global trade . It will account for almost a fifth of world economic output, roughly the same proportion as USA. Germany, France and Italy, Europe’s main economic powers, form the core of the monetary union. They are accompanied by Spain, the Netherlands, Austria, Belgium, Portugal, Ireland, Finland and Luxembourg.

Sinaloa will sell pork to Japan

The project to build a trail-baler, to have the necessary processing and sell pork to Japan, under formalized contracts for 664 million pesos in a period of three years, advanced towards its realization during a meeting that Governor Alfredo Valdés Montoya had with Japanese businessmen and Sinaloan ranchers. If the construction of the facilities begins next June, it is estimated that the plant will be finished in March 1974.

Terrorists burn down a theater

Buenos Aires. Seven armed youths set fire to the theater where the controversial musical comedy “Jesus Christ Superstar” would premiere, causing estimated losses of $800,000. The director who owns the theater, Alejandro Romay, attributed the attack to religious fanatics. Groups of Catholic conservatives have campaigned intensely against the play, claiming it diminishes the personality of Jesus, and have called on the government to ban the performance. The commando intimidated the personnel by shooting into the air and then throwing 20 Molotov cocktails.

XV anniversary of Hotel Santa Anita

The first of the current one, the Hotel Santa Anita celebrated its fifteenth anniversary. Fifteen years at the service of national and foreign tourism and the social environment of Los Mochis. The anniversary of the foundation was commemorated with a party offered by his manager, Mr. Roberto Balderrama Gómez, and his kind wife, Vilma García de Balderrama. Almost one hundred employees of the company participated in the party in a family and cordial atmosphere.

May 6, 1998

Rail service suspended

Due to the poor condition of the tracks on the 150-meter-long and more than 40-meter-high panoramic bridge, located near Estación Cruz, the movement of the Los Mochis-Chihuahua railway was suspended, leaving dozens of people stranded in the local station. The serious problems that occur in the railway infrastructure have seriously damaged railway users, since the sale of tickets to the different stations was suspended.