The Ministry of Rural and Agricultural Policy of Asturias has practiced a compassionate euthanasia still Wolf puppy that suffered an irreversible neurological disease. This is the first case detected in the region of Neospora caninuma parasite that affects the nervous system and that represents a threat to the health of wolves and foxes. Previously, the copy a leg was partially amputated, which caused a great blood loss.

The wolf puppy was Critical rescued Last September on Mount Llosoriom, in Mieres, and then transferred to the Wild Fauna Recovery Center of Surpos, where he received veterinary attention.

Upon arrival at the center, the animal presented Extreme cocaxia, severe dehydration, generalized myiasis and neuromuscular weaknesssymptoms that indicated a severe underlying condition. In view of its general status, the center opted for a little invasive clinical management so as not to subtract the animal reintroduction options into nature.

First case in Asturias del Parasito Neospora caninum

During the first weeks, the puppy showed a slow improvement and responded properly to support treatments. However, at the end of November, the copy began to manifest Progressive neurological symptomssuch as uncoordination, loss of balance and abnormal behaviors.









The diagnostic tests practiced in December to the animal confirmed the presence of Neospora caninuma parasite intracellular that affects the nervous system and causes a neuromuscular degeneration progressive and irreversible.

This diagnosis discarded any possibility of liberation, since the disease has no cure and generates progressive loss of mobility. Besides, It is transmitted to other canids and cattle through excrement and drastically reduce the ability to survive in freedom.

Once the possibility of reintroduction in the natural environment, the technical and legal team of the center evaluated different options to guarantee the well -being of the Wolverine. Finally, its transfer to Center of the Iberian Wolf of Castilla y Leónin Zamora, a specialized installation in the conservation of the species, where it could receive specific care and be part of environmental education and scientific monitoring programs.

The Wolverine amputated a leg and had to practice euthanasia

Last Monday, during the transfer to the Zamorano center, the puppy suffered a serious episode of autolesions: He bit and partially amputated his right posterior limbwhich caused a great blood loss. This behavior is compatible with the evolution of the Caninum Neospora, which can cause extreme sensitivity, lack of coordination and compulsive behaviors.

Before the seriousness of the situation, The transfer was interrupted and the specimen was returned to the supercobio center for clinical evaluation. A collegiate veterinarian, formed by five professionals from this center and the wildlife, concluded that The only viable option was compassionate euthanasia.

Euthanasia was practiced by An intravenous injection to lethal dose, following animal welfare protocols. The results of the necropsy They will allow to evaluate more aspects related to this case. Rural Environment has followed scientific and veterinary criteria in the management of the wolverine.